ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Air Cleaner

Discontinued

Support

Air Cleaner

AC3256/30

Air Cleaner

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/30 - English

  • PDF file, 2.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality.

  • PDF file
  • 23 June 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you