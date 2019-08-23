2 year warranty
Discontinued
Breath the difference
VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality.
Room size: up to 95m²
Removes UFP as small as 0.02um
Special Allergen mode
Pollen CADR*: 393
The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.
The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.
Long lifetime performance
4.7
of 5
41
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Grumpygrandad
23/08/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Really impressed with this unit
I am really impressed with this Phillips air filter It is really easy to set up and just leave running I have it set up in my bedroom I tend to switch it on two hours before I go to bed and leave it on all night it is on the allergen setting mode You do not tend to notice it. it is very quiet but it does seem to be doing a good job if there is any pollutants such as perfume a sudden movement of dust it does Reve up and seems to clear the air we have noticed It feels a lot fresher in the mornings. I was surprised in just less than two weeks The pre-filter warning light came on so I checked the filter and was really surprise in how much contaminants they were on the filter And that is just the first of three filters so it just goes to show what we are breathing in on a regular basis so far I am very pleased with this unit and would definitely recommend it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/60 Air Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/60 Air Cleaner
Whippet4
07/04/2019
United Kingdom
Best air purifier I have ever had
I have used over the past 12 years about 5 different air purifiers. One of them cost me 12 years ago about £300. Worked fairly well until one of my puppies destroyed the remote. There is no manual setting on this device, and it wasn't reacting enough to smoke pollution. Tried 4 other brands but none worked well enough. Finally decided to invest in this air purifier despite the quite high price. The air purifier is quite expensive but also the filters are quite expensive. But this really works. The air in my living room is so clean and dust is gathered in the first filter. As soon as the air purifier picks up any pollution, it kicks in and cleans the air quickly. Best buy for a long time. Can recommend it to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/00 Air Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/00 Air Cleaner
step2000
21/07/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Performance
works very quickly and efficiently to clean the air of impurities, especially cigarette smoke. It is quiet in operation. One advantage is the way it circulates the air. This is particularly beneficial during hot weather. I have it in my bedroom at night and it counter-reacts the humid air, making sleep easier. It has a pre-filter that collects dust and needs to be cleaned from time to time. This process is easy to perform. I am so pleased to have discovered and purchased this brilliant machine, assisted by "Which" who I consulted, and who classed it as a "Best Buy".
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/60 Air Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/60 Air Cleaner
Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard
20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab