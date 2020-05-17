2 year warranty
Discontinued
Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m³/h.
Purifies rooms up to 63 m²
270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 63 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 270 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 11 min. (1)
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).
4.7
of 5
68
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Toysallover
17/05/2020
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Cleaner Air
I received the air purifier and put it to use immediately. I was afraid at first that it would be noisy with a baby sleeping in the same room, but it barely made any noise. I loved the fact that it was noiseless and had a night sensing mode. Its very sturdy as well.
Pros
Easy to use. No noise. Looks nice. Sleek design.
Cons
None.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2019-11-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2019-11-17
toto2222
15/08/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
cleaner air
living in a dusty desert city only makes me want to protect my children's lungs from excess dust and allergens. this air filter was a great addition to their bedrooms and I even bought one for my bedroom as well. its great. easy to use. colors indicated the air allergen level. night time mode is great. i do not hear the fan at all. very easy to clean as well. simple sleek design, doesn't look odd in a modern room. my toddler can unlock the child lock which isn't really that big of a deal, but great product .
Pros
simple design. easy to use.
Cons
child lock can be unlocked by toddler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2018-07-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2018-07-15
Carol
03/07/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
The product is great, nice cost x benefit!!
I really enjoyed the product, it is easy to use, easy to clean and the cost x benefit is really good. I noticed some difference in the air after couple hours using it. I tested to see if it was not coincidence, turning off after couple days and and turning on again and it really made the difference. One of the thing that I enjoyed as well was the simple way that Philips makes to identify that the air purifier was effective and the air was cleaner than before, using a light display feature that shows you the air quality in the room.
Pros
Light display feature that shows you the air quality, Easy to use
Cons
There is not remote control
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2018-06-03
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2018-06-03
(1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190㎥/h by the room size of 49 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height). )
(2)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. /From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2019
(3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.