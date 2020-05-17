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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Packaging photograph Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91
  • Packaging photograph Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier AC1215/91

Discontinued

1000i SeriesAir Purifier

AC1215/91

4.7

| (68) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)

With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m³/h.

See all benefits

99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,4)

Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)

  • Purifies rooms up to 63 m²

  • 270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

Fast purification suitable for rooms of up to 63 m²

Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 63 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 270 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 11 min. (1)

HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

68

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

17/05/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Cleaner Air

I received the air purifier and put it to use immediately. I was afraid at first that it would be noisy with a baby sleeping in the same room, but it barely made any noise. I loved the fact that it was noiseless and had a night sensing mode. Its very sturdy as well.

Pros

Easy to use. No noise. Looks nice. Sleek design.

Cons

None.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-11-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-11-17

15/08/2019

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

cleaner air

living in a dusty desert city only makes me want to protect my children's lungs from excess dust and allergens. this air filter was a great addition to their bedrooms and I even bought one for my bedroom as well. its great. easy to use. colors indicated the air allergen level. night time mode is great. i do not hear the fan at all. very easy to clean as well. simple sleek design, doesn't look odd in a modern room. my toddler can unlock the child lock which isn't really that big of a deal, but great product .

Pros

simple design. easy to use.

Cons

child lock can be unlocked by toddler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2018-07-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2018-07-15

03/07/2019

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

The product is great, nice cost x benefit!!

I really enjoyed the product, it is easy to use, easy to clean and the cost x benefit is really good. I noticed some difference in the air after couple hours using it. I tested to see if it was not coincidence, turning off after couple days and and turning on again and it really made the difference. One of the thing that I enjoyed as well was the simple way that Philips makes to identify that the air purifier was effective and the air was cleaner than before, using a light display feature that shows you the air quality in the room.

Pros

Light display feature that shows you the air quality, Easy to use

Cons

There is not remote control

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2018-06-03

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/91 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2018-06-03

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Disclaimers

  1. (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190㎥/h by the room size of 49 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height). )

  2. (2)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. /From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2019

  3. (3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).

  4. (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  5. (5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

  6. (6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.