2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PUT6801/56
4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV
Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless
139 cm (55")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Cloud Gaming offers a vast online catalogue of high quality games for every age, taste and gaming level. Simply pick a game and play on your TV!
Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.
Philips Quad Core processor meets the power of Android to deliver an exciting gaming experience. And with Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
aRum
07/05/2023
United Arab Emirates
Great low cost 4k Android TV
Despite the light diffuser having fallen due to my 2 yr old kid smashing it.. this tv is really a good one.
Pros
Easy to use with clear visual
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6800 series 49PUT6801 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Date of Use 2021-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6800 series 49PUT6801 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Date of Use 2021-05-07
Ali.
16/04/2021
United Arab Emirates
This is best value TV
Easy to use. Very nice 4k picture. Using it for last 4 years.
Pros
Good picture and qwerty remote
Cons
Limit apps for this TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6800 series 43PUT6801 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Date of Use 2019-04-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6800 series 43PUT6801 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Date of Use 2019-04-16
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.