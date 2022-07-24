Other items in the box
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Table top stand
- 2 x AAA Batteries
See more. Feel more.
More realistic, more detailed, more responsive-feel it all with a Philips MiniLED TV! Our best LED picture and Ambilight make everything you watch or play look incredible. Gaming is super smooth, and you get excellent sound too. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With Ambilight, the incredible experience of watching a Philips MiniLED TV gets even better LED lights on all four sides of the TV glow and change color in perfect sync with the colors of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
Your Philips MiniLED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colors. Hundreds of intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.
The ultra-thin aluminum bezel and brushed-metal stand lend this TV a real sense of style. The remote is trimmed with soft, sustainably sourced Muirhead leather, and lights up when you pick it up. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.
Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips MniLED TV lets you experience the full impact of movies originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Immerse in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you¡¦re in for a movie night to remember.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-theater surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.
Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled Philips TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump, turn on a dime, or drift perfectly through a corner-while Ambilight's gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
