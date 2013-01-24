Home
  • Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound. Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound. Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.
    Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.

    Give your movies the TV they deserve. This stunning Philips OLED+ TV boasts up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and the latest P5 picture processing with AI. You get a lifelike picture and thrilling sound with crystal-clear dialogue. See all benefits

      4K UHD OLED Android TV

      • P5 AI dual picture engine
      • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
      • Ambilight 4-sided
      • 139 cm (55") Android TV
      P5 engine with AI. Whatever you watch, a picture so real.

      P5 engine with AI. Whatever you watch, a picture so real.

      Philips P5 processor with AI dual picture engine delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

      Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

      Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

      An exclusive speaker design by legendary audio engineers Bowers & Wilkins delivers thrillingly lifelike performance. Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of Dolby Atmos. A central tweeter keeps the dialogue pristine no matter how intense the drama gets.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips 4-sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Philips OLED+ TV with HDR. The difference is real.

      Philips OLED+ TV with HDR. The difference is real.

      A Philips 4K UHD OLED+ TV is compatible with all major HDR formats. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer. Motion is incredibly smooth.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

      DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

      DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

      With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the movie while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone a drink.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      3.1.2 sound system. Up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos.

      3.1.2 sound system. Up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos.

      Kvadrat speaker cloth. Muirhead leather-backed remote

      Premium materials make all the difference to your Philips TV. Kvadrat's acoustically transparent wool-blend speaker fabric allows the sound to flow freely into the room. Responsibly sourced Muirhead leather and backlit keys add a sophisticated finish to the remote control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        4-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiSleep
        • Sunrise Alarm

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Wide Color Gamut 99% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Super Resolution

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • BBC iplayer
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        • with Voice
        • with Key light
        • with Muirhead leather
        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Audio
        • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
        • 3.1.2 Channel
        • Output power : 70 Watt (RMS)
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.3
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        Speaker configuration
        10W x2, 5W x1, woofer 20W, height 12.5W x2
        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Bass Enhancement

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1400.0  mm
        Box height
        953.0  mm
        Box depth
        174.0  mm
        Set Width
        1227.8  mm
        Set Height
        705.6  mm
        Set Depth
        49.3  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1227.8  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        805.5  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        260.7  mm
        Product weight
        21.0  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        28.1  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.7  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Stand with sound solution
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Remote Control

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
          • *Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

