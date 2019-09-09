2 year warranty
Discontinued
55OLED803/56
Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Enrich your viewing with the Philips 803 OLED TV. Experience a sharper 4K UHD picture and a wider viewing angle. Enjoy immersive movie or gaming nights with Ambilight. This smart TV won’t take over your living room-unless you want it to.
139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
4100 Picture Performance Index
HDR perfect WCG 99%
P5 Perfect Picture Engine
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours, and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.
3.0
of 5
6
Reviews
heyjimmy
09/09/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
love it
I have always been a fan of philips ambilight and picture quality but I haven't owned one for quite a few years, I regularly change my tv`s within 3 years ,my last tv was a top of the range oled and I had been reading about the philips oled and was desperate to check it out and I am very glad I did, the picture quality is fantastic and it is great having the ambilight again, i bought a surround speaker but although it sounds great the speakers at the rear of the philips oled are really good so I don't use the separate speaker I bought very often overall I am so glad I got this brilliant oled from philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 55OLED803 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 55OLED803 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Desertrat
09/09/2019
United Kingdom
love it
I have always been a fan of philips ambilight and picture quality but I haven't owned one for quite a few years, I regularly change my tv`s within 3 years ,my last tv was a top of the range oled and I had been reading about the philips oled and was desperate to check it out and I am very glad I did, the picture quality is fantastic and it is great having the ambilight again, i bought a surround speaker but although it sounds great the speakers at the rear of the philips oled are really good so I don't use the separate speaker I bought very often overall I am so glad I got this brilliant oled from philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 55OLED803 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 55OLED803 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Vader
04/01/2019
United Kingdom
Mixed Emotions About This TV!
I previously had a Philips PFL9706 that I brought in 2012 which I was very happy with in terms of picture quality. But when this new 4K model came out, I thought I'll buy a Philips again, especially after reading such good reviews. I have had the tv now over a month but can't say I'm overall happy with it, the picture is good but between normal HD and the 4K up scaling its meant to do, I don't see a big difference and in the reviews that I've read, the tv is meant to do a excellent job at this. I have 4k material on a USB stick and it is good and obviously better than HD but I'm still not blown away by its performance maybe when I get a 4K player with 4k films, I may be thoroughly impressed....I hope so given that I've spent a lot of money on the tv! Ambilight is more impressive on my old 9706 than this one has 'saturation' in the menu rather than 'dynamic' on the old one and does not go high or in-depth enough so a bit disappointed there as the ambilight colours are not as colourful or true to the picture on screen. I like the design and overall its OK, just not as fantastic as I hoped for!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 55OLED803 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 55OLED803 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
Google Assistant built-in will come as a software update for 2018 Android TVs.