Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
Full HD LED TV
Everyone in your home will enjoy the crisp, clear picture of the Philips 4500 series LED TV. The minimalist design, vivid images, and great sound make it the ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full HD LED TV
Everyone in your home will enjoy the crisp, clear picture of the Philips 4500 series LED TV. The minimalist design, vivid images, and great sound make it the ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits
Full HD LED TV
Everyone in your home will enjoy the crisp, clear picture of the Philips 4500 series LED TV. The minimalist design, vivid images, and great sound make it the ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full HD LED TV
Everyone in your home will enjoy the crisp, clear picture of the Philips 4500 series LED TV. The minimalist design, vivid images, and great sound make it the ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
Nothing beats the adrenaline rush of gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films. That's why this Philips TV has 100Hz Perfect Motion Rate; so you’ll enjoy fluid moving images. Because even though your pulse may jump, the image you’re watching shouldn’t.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Designed with a contemporary look to blend with your décor. Because your TV should look as beautiful off as it does on.
For natural pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.
Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Picture/Display
Smart Interaction
Sound
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.