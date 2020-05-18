2 year warranty
Discontinued
43PFT5853/56
Ultra Slim Full HD Smart LED TV
The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.
108 cm (43")
LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.
1.4
of 5
9
Reviews
kanuto
18/05/2020
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
tv was great
the tv was great but i cannot use my Netflix account
This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5853 Ultra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2019-04-17
This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5853 Ultra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2019-04-17
Beverly
17/08/2019
United Arab Emirates
This product disappoints me ,
I can't even use google store to install some basic applications it should have called smart TV!!! i wasted 900 dirhams for this!
This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5853 Ultra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV
This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5853 Ultra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV
Nihma
16/03/2020
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
The product is bad and not recommended
System & Youtube is hanging frequently and I am suffering, took this scrap 2 times; one time to authorized service center and another time to local distributor (Lulu Hypermarket, Jeddah). I want to get rid of this scrap.
This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5853 Ultra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2019-02-16
This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5853 Ultra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2019-02-16
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.