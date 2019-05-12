Search terms

FHD LED TV

40PFT5583/56
  • Full HD LED TV Full HD LED TV Full HD LED TV
    Made for fun, the Philips 5500 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it. See all benefits

      Full HD LED TV

      with Pixel Plus HD

      • 100 cm (40")
      • Full HD LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

      Visible sound articulation lets you see the beauty of sound

      Experience entertainment in all its glory. With front facing visible sound articulation, enjoy a complete audio set up straight from your TV. Incredible highs, lifelike mids and explosive bass, all masterfully produced by a series of speakers that have been subtly placed for a thin TV design.

      Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 200 PPI

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        6Wx2
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Smart Sound
        Speaker configuration
        6Wx2 full range speaker

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        Number of USBs
        1
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • MPEG-1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • WAV
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to FHD 1920x1080@60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • @ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz
        • up to FHD 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1015  mm
        Box height
        660  mm
        Box depth
        135  mm
        Set Width
        903  mm
        Set Height
        557  mm
        Set Depth
        69  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        903  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        606  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        202  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        75 x 75 mm
        Product weight
        6.1  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        6.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.4  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
