5000 series

Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

40PFT5063/56
    Made for fun, the Philips 5000 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it. See all benefits

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

      For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Picture enhancement
        200 PPI
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • MPEG-1
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • WAV
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .ASS
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG
        • MPO

      • User Interaction

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Autozoom
        • Superzoom
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Unscaled
        • 4:3
        • 16:9
        Electronic Program Guide*
        8days Electronic Program Guide

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        12W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        141  mm
        Product weight
        5.5  kg
        Set Width
        904  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        904  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        100 x 100 mm
        Box height
        622  mm
        Box width
        1015  mm
        Set Height
        521  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        7.5  kg
        Set Depth
        81  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        580  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        225  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        5.6  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
