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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

5000 seriesFull HD Ultra Slim LED TV

40PFT5063/56

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

Made for fun, the Philips 5000 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it.

See all benefits

with Digital Crystal Clear

Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

  • 100 cm (40")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

02/10/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Fine

Size and quality are god... Nice for medium rooms...

Cons

No software updates...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 series 40PFT5063 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2020-09-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 series 40PFT5063 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2020-09-02

26/06/2019

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Picture Quality is Very Good..

Picture quality is very good, clear and bright.. i bought in affordable price with this specs... I will buy again one for my family

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 series 40PFT5063 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-05-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 series 40PFT5063 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-05-25

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  3. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.