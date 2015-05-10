2 year warranty
Discontinued
32PHA4100/56
Slim LED TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 4100 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home.
80 cm (32")
LED TV
Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.
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