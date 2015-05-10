ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Connectivity diagram
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Connectivity diagram
  • Primary image

Discontinued

4000 seriesSlim LED TV

32PHA4100/56

Slim LED TV

The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 4100 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home.

See all benefits

With Digital Crystal Clear

Slim LED TV

  • 80 cm (32")

  • LED TV

One HDMI input and easy link for integrated connectivity

One HDMI input and easy link for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

USB for multimedia playback

USB for multimedia playback

Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.