SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.