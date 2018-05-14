2 year warranty
Discontinued
328E8QJAB5/89
Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful
Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide-view curved Full HD display with an ultra-wide color range, offers fast action with true-to-life colors for a completely immersive experience.
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
MikeL49
14/05/2018
United Kingdom
Awesome
Phillips 31.5 inch curved monitor in a word "Awesome" It's a big monitor no doubt about that but I bought it specifically to watch motorbike racing on and it works flawlessly. The picture quality is superb and flicker free, the speakers well they do leave a little to be desired but I am going for a soundbar to replace the built in speakers but that is the only downside I can find. I did think this monitor may be a bit large for everyday use but having got used to it and I couldn't go back to my old 21 inch monitor which was very good but for what I bought it for this Phillips monitor works just great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E8QJAB5 Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E8QJAB5 Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
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The monitor may look different from feature images.