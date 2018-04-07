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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E7QDSB/89

3

| (2) Reviews

Vivid, true-to-life colors

This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colors wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.

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in an elegant design

Vivid, true-to-life colors

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartImage Lite for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

07/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Value for money

Given the price.. I don't see how you can do better? It works.

This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD monitor

This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD monitor

02/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

PRINT CHANGES COLOUR

When I scroll down the typed print goes from black to green so it is a bit hard on the eyes as in effect the screen flashes between black to green to black so it is hard work I think I will take it back for a refund

This review was made for 227E7QDSB LCD monitor

This review was made for 227E7QDSB LCD monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work

  2. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org

  5. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.9%

  8. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.