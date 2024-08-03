2 year warranty
Discontinued
Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Good speed
03/08/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product has very good features
Excellent plug and play features, software accompanied the monitor making it available on the system with its drivers, low power consumption.
Pros
Inexpensive, good appearance, comes with drivers, and adaptable connectivity.
Cons
Not recognisable on system without drivers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-08-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-08-03
FreshMike
01/01/2023
United Kingdom
Excellent Monitor, great Picture Quality ,75Hz
Got it for 85£, which was a bargain for a 75Hz Monitor. Use it without a problem in a multi monitor setup. There is nothing else you can want from monitor like this: IPS Panel, 75Hz, Great picture quality, Gaming response time < 5ms, HDMI, DP, speakers ..
Pros
- Great Full HD Quality, 3 inputs HDMI, DP, inbuilt speakers, 75Hz
Cons
Build in speakers are not the best, but they do the job
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-01-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-01-01
GGran
14/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Lovely picture
The size of the monitor was paramount and this one had such a lovely look about it with just a small edging. It is lovely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-08-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-08-14
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.