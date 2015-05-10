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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

4000 seriesSlim LED TV

24PHA4100/56

Slim LED TV

All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house.

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With Digital Crystal Clear

Slim LED TV

  • 60 cm (24")

  • LED TV

Compact portable TV: designed to be where the fun is

Stylish, compact and lightweight. Your small screen TV lets you catch up with your favorite programs in the kitchen, keeps you up to date with the news while you work in the garage, and gives you the latest sports scores as you BBQ. A TV this portable likes to be where the fun is!

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

Digital Crystal Clear: precision you’ll want to share

For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

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