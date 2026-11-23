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Philips 7000 SeriesPalm vein embedded smart lock
Philips 5000 SeriesSmart rim lock
Philips 6000 SeriesNarrow body lever-style smart lock
Philips 1000 seriesIndoor lock
Philips 7000 seriesPalm vein smart door lock
Philips 7000 seriesFacial recognition smart door lock
Philips 7000 seriesPush-pull lock
Philips 6000 SeriesSmart door lock
Philips 9000 seriesSmart door lock
Philips 6000 seriesSmart lever door lock
Philips 7000 seriesLever lock
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