2 year warranty
New
DDL611LOPBB
DDL611S-5HBS
32mm narrow profile
The DDL611S-5HBS features a 32mm slim profile, fitting narrow-frame doors (25-70mm thick). Compatible with aluminum, thermal break aluminum, and sliding doors, it’s the perfect choice for both home and business!
32mm* narrow profile
IP65-certified*
Works with Home Access App*
Tough against 70°C* heat
Compatible with 4585 mortises
Engineered for sun-scorched regions, the Philips DDL611S-5HBS has been rigorously tested at –25°C and 70°C for 5 hours, remaining fully functional. Unfazed by extreme cold or heat, it effortlessly handles hot climates and regions with significant day-night temperature fluctuations.
The DDL611S-5HBS works with the Home Access App, allowing you to connect to the network via a gateway. You can easily check lock operation records, doorbell notifications, and entry logs on the app anytime. Anomaly alerts will be sent as pop-up notifications, keeping you informed about your doorstep's status and providing peace of mind.
The DDL611S-5HBS supports five unlocking methods: fingerprint, PIN code, smart key, key tag, and mechanical key, providing versatile options to meet every family member’s needs while ensuring both convenience and security.
Reviews
32mm: data based on actual measurements, with a tolerance of ±2mm.
IP65: an international standard protection rating assessing the ability of electrical equipment enclosures to fend off foreign objects like dust and water. In the IP65 rating, "6" signifies high dust resistance, completely barring dust ingress, while "5" indicates resistance to water intrusion from sprayed nozzles in all directions.
70℃: internal testing confirms that the smart lock operates normally for over 5 hours in temperatures up to 70°C.Actual performance may vary depending on environmental and usage conditions.
25-70mm: The included installation kit is suitable for doors with a thickness of 25-70mm. For doors outside this range, please consult an authorized dealer or customer care center for compatible products.
Access control PIN: A general term for various temporary PIN solutions, including one-time codes, recurring codes, and time-limited codes.
One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.
Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
6 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.