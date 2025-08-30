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2 year warranty

All series

  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience
  • Full coverage experience

9000 seriesSmart door lock

DDL902EAFBW/00

1 award

Full coverage experience

Beyond single-cam limits – see more, know more. Philips DDL902-MFVP-11HWS packs three cameras, letting you check visitors, packages, and indoor activity anytime on your phone. Upgrade your home monitoring and stay in control!

See all benefits

Complete safety with three cameras

Full coverage experience

  • Smart three-camera design

  • Palm vein recognition unlock

  • 3D face unlock

  • Support magnetic charging

Panoramic home security for peace of mind

Panoramic home security for peace of mind

Smart triple-camera design ensures enhanced security from every angle. With two front cameras, Philips DDL902-MFVP-11HWS easily monitors visitors and deliveries at your doorstep when connected to your network and paired with the app*. An additional rear camera and four infrared lights offer advanced monitoring, allowing remote home surveillance via your smartphone.

With a touch-free palm scan

With a touch-free palm scan

Approach the door and simply scan your palm to open. Palm vein recognition utilizes near-infrared light absorption by hemoglobin in flowing blood to capture precise images, enabling secure unlocking through palm vein comparison. With live recognition, it's not only precise and secure but also offers touch-free benefits, overcoming issues like shallow fingerprints and dry fingers. Suitable for the whole family.

With touch-free convenience

With touch-free convenience

As you approach within a 1-meter* range of the Philips DDL902-MFVP-11HWS lock, it activates the radar sensor and awakens the facial recognition module. The dual cameras on the front assembly simulate human eye imaging, automatically capturing three-dimensional facial features. It also effectively identifies images, videos, makeup, and more, allowing effortless face unlocking and eliminating the hassle of manual door opening.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. App: the DDL902-MFVP-11HWS works with "Home access App".

  2. 1-meter: palm vein and facial recognition sensors unlock from up to 1 meter away.

  3. 3 meters: radar sensor detects movement within a 3-meter range. Loitering alert is disabled by default but can be enabled from the app. Users can set the detection sensitivity (1, 2, or 3 meters) and duration (10, 20, 30, or 60 seconds) in the app.

  4. 3 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.

  5. Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.

  6. The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.