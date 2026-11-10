ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Car lights

Car lights (7)

1 - 7 of 7 results
Sort:

  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150

Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
Performance and lifetime

00553330
  • Type of lamp: H4
  • 12 V,60/55 W
  • Up to 150% brighter light
  • Up to 540 h
  • Number of bulbs: 1
View product
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150

Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
Performance and lifetime

00567028
  • Type of lamp: H4
  • 12 V,60/55 W
  • Up to 150% brighter light
  • Up to 540 h
  • Number of bulbs: 2
View product
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150

Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
Performance and lifetime

00549630
  • Type of lamp: H1
  • 12V, 55W
  • Up to 150% brighter light¹
  • Up to 350 h
  • Number of bulbs: 1
View product
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150

Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
Performance and lifetime

00565628
  • Type of lamp: H1
  • 12V, 55W
  • Up to 150% brighter light
  • Up to 350 h
  • Number of bulbs: 2
View product
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150

Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
Performance and lifetime

00555730
  • Type of lamp: H7
  • 12V, 55W
  • Up to 150% brighter light
  • Up to 450 h
  • Number of bulbs: 1
View product
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
  • Philips X-tremeVision Pro150

Philips X-tremeVision Pro150
Performance and lifetime

00569428
  • Type of lamp: H7
  • 12V, 55W
  • Up to 150% brighter light¹
  • Up to 450 h³
  • Number of bulbs: 2
View product
  • Philips LongLife EcoVision
  • Philips LongLife EcoVision
  • Philips LongLife EcoVision
  • Philips LongLife EcoVision
  • Philips LongLife EcoVision
  • Philips LongLife EcoVision

Philips LongLife EcoVision
Longer Lifetime

12972LLECOC1
  • Type of lamp: H7
  • 12 V,55 W
  • Long lasting, less replacement
  • Ultra-resistant bulb
  • Number of bulbs: 1
View product
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Search the support product list

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.