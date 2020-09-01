2 year warranty
12972XVPS2
Striking brightness for extra safety
Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailble in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.
Type of lamp: H7
12V, 55W
Up to 150% brighter light¹
Up to 450 h³
Number of bulbs: 2
With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.
The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from ageing. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours³, probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.
Because it can throw light up to 70 meters further² ahead on the road, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 increases your ability to react to potential hazards. Extending your safety distance means you and your passengers can enjoy a safer drive.
Reviews
¹ Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
² Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
³ Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications