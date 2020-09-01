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    X-tremeVision Pro150 Performance and lifetime

    12258XVPS2

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Striking brightness for extra safety

    Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailble in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.

    See all benefits

    X-tremeVision Pro150 Performance and lifetime

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    Striking brightness for extra safety

    The best blend of high performance and lifetime

    • Type of lamp: H1
    • 12V, 55W
    • Up to 150% brighter light
    • Up to 350 h
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    See more to drive safely

    See more to drive safely

    With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

    Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

    Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

    It simply makes more sense to change headlamp bulbs in pairs, rather than only replacing the failed one. Modern bulbs provide increased light output and superior performance, offering a safer driving experience. By replacing bulbs in pairs, you save time and cost, avoid the risk of headlight failure, benefit from a brighter and better balanced beam, but above all, you make driving safer for yourself and your loved ones.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

    Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb²

    The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from ageing. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H1: 350h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

    Cool light gives a clearer view and more comfort

    Driving in dark conditions can be tiring to the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400K (refers to H7; H1: 3,450K), Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Up to 150% brighter light

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      P14,5s
      Designation
      H1 12258 XVP 12V 55W P14,5s S2
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      X-tremeVision Pro150
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H1

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      350 h

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      3,450  K
      Lumens [lm]
      1,550 ±15%

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12258XVPS2
      Ordering code
      00565628

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      S2
      EAN1
      8719018005656
      EAN3
      8719018005663

    • Packed product information

      Length
      10.6  cm
      Width
      5.6  cm
      Height
      13.0  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      5

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      29.6  cm
      Width
      11.6  cm
      Height
      14.0  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.454  kg

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    • ¹ Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
    • ² Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications
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