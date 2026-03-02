During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers, and beard trimmers.

This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.



Please note:

To ensure optimal product performance, do not remove this grease.

There is no need to add any additional lubrication to the pin.

The grease can withstand routine cleaning of the product.

Please refer to the image below as an example.