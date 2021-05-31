How should I clean the filter and brush of my Philips SpeedPro Max?
Cleaning the filter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max
- When the Full Filter Indicator blinks, detach the dust bin.
- Take out the filter.
- Tap the inlay filter to release loose dirt.
- Wash the foam filter with water and let it dry.
- Put the dry foam filter back in the device.
Please note: for optimal performance, we recommend cleaning the filter of your vacuum cleaner on a monthly basis, or whenever the Full Filter indicator begins to blink.
*The device showed in the video is a SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series. The same steps are applying to all other SpeedPro Max models.
Cleaning the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max
Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below and refer to the video* for more information:
- Remove the brush with the easy button.
- Pull out any strands by hand.
Tip: Cut off any tangled strands using scissors.
- Snap it back into place.
*The device showed in the video is a SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series. The same steps are applying to all other SpeedPro Max models.