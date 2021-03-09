Step 1: Disassembling

Disassemble the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump and bottle completely. Also remove the white valve from the breast pump.

Step 2: Cleaning

The parts can be cleaned manually or in the dishwasher.

Manual cleaning

If you are going to clean your Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump manually you are going to need the following supplies:

Mild dishwashing liquid

Drinking-quality water

Soft, clean brush used only for infant feeding items

Clean tea towel or drying rack

Clean bowl used only for infant feeding items

Rinse all parts under a running tap with lukewarm water. Do not place the parts in a sink to rinse.

Place all parts in a clean bowl. Add warm water and some mild dishwashing liquid. Clean all parts with a cleaning brush. Thoroughly rinse all parts by holding them under a running tap with cold clear water. Clean the bowl and the brush. Rinse them well and allow them to air-dry after each use. Wash them by hand or in a dishwasher at least every few days. Leave all parts to air-dry on a clean, unused tea towel or drying rack in an area protected from dirt and dust. Do not use a tea towel to rub or to pat the items dry.

Cleaning in the dishwasher

If you are going to clean your Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump in the dishwasher, you will need the following supplies:

- Mild dishwashing liquid or a dishwashing tablet

- Drinking-quality water

Note: Food colorings may discolor parts.

Place all parts on the top rack of the dishwasher. Put dishwashing liquid or a tablet in the machine. Run a standard program using hot water and a heated drying cycle (or sanitizing setting). Remove the parts from the dishwasher with clean hands. If items are not completely dry, place items on a clean, unused tea towel or paper towel to air-dry thoroughly before storing. Do not use a tea towel to rub or pat the items dry.

Step 3: Disinfecting

To disinfect your Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump you are going to need:

- A household pot

- Drinking-quality water

Caution: During disinfection with boiling water, prevent the bottle or other parts from touching the side of the pot. This can cause irreversible product deformation or damage that Philips cannot be held liable for.

Fill a household pot with enough water to cover all parts and place all parts in the pot. Let the water boil for 5 minutes. Make sure the parts do not touch the side of the pot. Allow the water to cool down. Gently remove the parts from the water. Place the parts on a clean surface, unused clean tea towel or drying rack to air-dry. Store the dry items safely until needed. Ensure the clean pump parts, bottle brushes and wash bowls have air-dried thoroughly before storing. Items must be completely dry to help prevent germs and mold from growing. Store the dry items in a clean, protected area.