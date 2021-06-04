Home
BT9810/13 Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

BT9810/13

My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise

If your Philips grooming device makes a strange noise, or it does not trim your hair as well as before, we can help you with some simple troubleshooting steps to solve this problem.

Groomer is dirty

Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.

Before cleaning your groomer determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning. 

Washable groomers
These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water.
Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.

Non-washable groomers
These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.

Non-washable groomers with washable attachments
Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, however, their attachments can be washed. For these devices take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer. 
Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices. 

For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual. 
Cleaning Philips Groomer
Play Pause

Groomer is not assembled properly

It can be that your groomer has not been assembled properly, which is causing it to make a strange noise. Take off the trimming or cutting attachments that you are using, and put them on again. Follow the instructions mentioned in your user manual.

Groomer is not oiled

We recommend oiling your groomer every 6 weeks. You can apply a few drops of oil on the teeth of the cutting element of your groomer. You can use the oil provided in the packaging or any other sewing machine oil.
Oiling Philips Groomer

Groomer is not charged

If your groomer is running low on battery, then it may sound odd to you. Please fully recharge your device before any further use.
In case your groomer runs on disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace the batteries. When replacing the batteries make sure you use the appropriate batteries for the device as mentioned in the user manual. Do not mix different types or old and new batteries. When putting in the batteries make sure the + and - poles point in the right direction.
If the advice above does not solve your problem, then contact us for further help.
Charging Philips Groomer

