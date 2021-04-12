Home
XD3010/61 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

XD3010/61

I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner

If you feel static electric shocks when using your Philips Vacuum Cleaner, there is no need to worry. Find out what could be the cause and how to prevent it in the following lines.

The appliance builds up static electricity

During vacuum cleaning, especially in rooms with low air humidity, your Philips Vacuum Cleaner builds up static electricity. As a result, you can experience electric shocks when you touch the tube or other steel parts of the appliance. These shocks are not harmful to you and do not damage the appliance.

Solutions

To reduce the inconvenience with static electricity, we advise you to discharge your Philips Vacuum Cleaner by frequently holding the tube against other metal objects in the room (eg. legs of a table or chair, radiator etc.).

Note: We advise you to raise the air humidity level in your room.

If the above solution did not help to solve your problem, please contact us for further assistance.

Discharging the appliance

