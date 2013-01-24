Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR
Descaling

    How to clean your Philips steam iron

    descale steam generators
    descale steam irons
    descale garment steamers

    Steam generators

    Steam irons

    Garment steamers

    How to clean your Philips steam iron

    descale steam generators

    Steam generators

    descale steam irons

    Steam irons

    descale garment steamers

    Garment steamers

    Select your steam iron

    Which steam iron do I have?
    FAQs
    Contact Us
    product type number

    You can find the product name on the side of your steam iron

     

    It is very easy to find the name if your steam iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam iron. The name of your product is written there such as Azur Elite, Azur Advanced etc...

    Why descale a steam iron?

    Over time, steam irons can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your iron regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your steam irons.

    How to clean your steam iron

    Self Clean function

    All Philips steam irons

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.)
    2. When the light goes out, unplug and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal.
    3. Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.)
    4. Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam and scale will come out of the steam vents.
    5. Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary. 

    See how to clean your Philips iron

    Watch now

    Quick Calc Release function

    Azur Performer Plus (GC4501, GC4510, GC4511, GC4512, GC4513, GC4514, GC4520, GC4521, GC4522, GC4523) | Azur Pro ( GC4880, GC4884, GC4885)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Unplug the appliance and make sure that the appliance is cool
    2. Lie the iron flat and push up the Quick Calc Release lock at the back of your iron.
    3. Remove the scale container. Empty, rinse and dry it.
    4. Wipe away any scale or residue around the opening on the iron. Re-insert the container and lock in place. 

    See how to clean your Philips iron

    Watch now

    Quick Calc Release function

    Azur Elite (GC503X) | Azur Elite Avanced (GC493X)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Unplug the appliance and make sure that the appliance is cool
    2. Hold the appliance in vertical position over the sink. Flip up the lever of Quick Calc Release collector, and pull it out
    3. Clean the Quick Calc Release collector with water
    4. Gently shake the appliance to allow scale particles to fall out
    5. Insert the Quick Calc Release collector back into the appliance and push down the lever (“click”) to lock the collector.

    See how to clean your Philips iron

    Watch now

    Built-in Calc Container function 

    Azur Performer Plus (GC4506, GC4515, GC4516, GC4517, GC4518, GC4519, GC4525, GC4526, GC4527, GC4528) | Azur Pro (GC4881, GC4882, GC4886, GC4887, GC4889)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.)
    2. When the light goes out, unplug and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal.
    3. Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.)
    4. Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam and scale will come out of the steam vents.
    5. Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary. 

    See how to clean your steam iron

    Watch now

    Iron care Anti-Scale Filter

    All Steam irons

    IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life by up to 4 X*. Keeping your iron free from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.

     

    *Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8°dH water, referring to limescale effect only.
    Buy filter

    Frequently Asked Questions about Philips Steam Irons

    Should I use demineralized or ironing water to prevent limestone in my steam iron?

    We recommend using tap or demineralized water for all Philips steam irons. Demineralized water is the best option to prevent limestone build up in your iron.
     

    Please never use ironing or perfumed water in your Philips steam iron. By using these, your iron gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
    How often should I descale my iron for best steaming results over time?
    We recommend descaling your iron every 1-2 months. By cleaning your iron regularly, all calc particles will be removed and the lifetime of your appliance will be longer.
    Do I need to descale my steam iron even though I always use demineralized water?
    When you are always using demineralized water, there will be no limestone built up in your iron. However, in some irons the descaling light will blink based on the time that the appliance is been used. In this case, please complete the descaling routine in order to use the iron again.
    Do I need to descale my steam iron even though I’m always emptying my Quick Calc Release?
    Yes, we recommend descaling your Philips iron every 1-2 months. The Quick Calc release collects many loose calc particles, but not all. By descaling your iron regularly, all calc particles will be removed and your appliance will have a longer lifetime.
    I’m not sure what iron model I have and which descaling routine should I use

    When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual.

    If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your iron model number on your iron (it should look like GCXXXX ). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care

    Contact us

    For any questions or queries about your Philips Garment Care products


    Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.

     

    Call us: 800 752 6666

     

    Saturday – Thursday 7am - 7pm
    Email

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.