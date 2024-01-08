ضمان لمدة عامين
تم إيقافه
الدعم
HC3530/13
تم إيقافه
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
How to cut my own hair with Philips Hair Clipper?
Can I use my Philips Groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I clean my Philips Groomer?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I change the length settings of my Philips Groomer?
How do I charge my Philips Groomer?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
My hair is getting clogged in the Philips Hair Clipper
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
The battery of my Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper drains out quickly
My Philips Groomer is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise