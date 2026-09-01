2 year warranty
TAT3509WT/97
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time. Music to videos to calls, they sound great with deep bass even if you’re listening at low volume.
Noise Canceling Pro
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Pocket-sized charging case
Up to 24 hours play time
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear whats going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you wont need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. Theyll stay protected and charging when youre not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
microqwerty
01/09/2026
United Arab Emirates
Great features at this price
Great quality at this price point. being able to set-up 6 gestures control music and volume is a great add on. And the noise cancelling works better than expected.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2026-09-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2026-09-01
Neferkahor
29/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Incredible Sound and Comfort
I recently purchased these earbuds, and I couldn't be happier with my choice! The sound quality is phenomenal. I like the dynamic bass setting that enhances the bass even at low volumes. Whether I’m listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls, the audio experience is superb. The comfort level is great, too. They fit snugly in my ears without causing any discomfort, and the battery life is impressive. I selected the grey earbuds because I prefer muted color tones. The sleek and stylish design is a plus. The noise-canceling feature is great. Overall, these earbuds have met my expectations in every way. I highly recommend them to anyone who would like high-quality, reliable, and stylish earbuds.
Pros
Good sound, great bass at low volume, great noise cancelling, stylish and lightweight, great functionality using the Philips Headphones app
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-29
Sir James (SK)
06/10/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips - once a legend you could rely on in - sad
I specialise with working with audio to work with veterans with injuries through sound and did expect Philips to be way better than this , the app is a massive failure . I oersonallly work with many companies but wanted to try Philips , I did email them but got no reply . These are very basic in real terms , I would have expected more . Disappointed that the packaging was cheap. I am glad I did not buy ten and there top range over the head . The sound is way too safe and it’s offers nothing
Pros
The sound you have to play around with a poor app
Cons
This major need product testing properly , I work with veterans , even the bud heads are poor quality and the app if lacking everything . , as I I am a dr and engineer I can work round issues but Philips you have missed a great chance of entering a market
This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-09-06
This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-09-06