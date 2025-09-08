2 year warranty
TAS3600B/00
Plays your tunes. Tells the time.
Home or away, this Bluetooth® speaker with alarm clock is perfect by the bed. The night light relaxes as you stream tunes or podcasts, and the large display shows time and room temperature. Need an alarm? Gently rising tones will wake you.
Bluetooth®, USB, TF, aux-in
Large, clear clock display
Dual alarm with snooze
Night light
Playlists and podcasts ready? This portable speaker surprises for its size with 20 W max (10 W RMS) of vibrant sound—and you get good bass thanks to its passive radiator. There are touch controls on the front of the speaker for playback, volume, alarms, and to turn on the speaker’s night light.
With up to 10 hours play time you can listen every evening on a weekend away (and a full recharge takes 3.5 hours via USB-C). If you need to set the clock, you can do it manually—or triple-click the clock icon on the front of the speaker to sync time from your connected device.
You get steady Bluetooth® for seamless streaming, and you can connect external sources to this speaker too. On the road? Connect a portable music player via the speaker’s USB-A port or play tunes from a TF card (up to 32 G). Back home, you can plug in your CD player via audio-in and listen to your favorite albums before bed.
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