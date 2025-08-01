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  • Lights up and packs a punch Lights up and packs a punch Lights up and packs a punch

    Wireless speaker

    TAS2000B/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Lights up and packs a punch

    Get out there with the splash-proof compact speaker that gives you up to 20 hours play time on a single charge. Funky LED lights set the vibe, Bass+ delivers deep bass at any volume, and you can connect to other speakers for bigger sound.

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    Wireless speaker

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    Lights up and packs a punch

    • LED lightshow
    • Bass+ and Auracast™
    • 20 hours play time
    • Wrist strap and splash proof
    Bold sound with surprisingly deep bass at any volume

    Bold sound with surprisingly deep bass at any volume

    This compact portable speaker packs a punch for its size with 20 W max (10 W RMS) of rich sound. Twin passive radiators and our exclusive Bass+ technology keep the bass deep and tight—even if you’re listening at lower volumes. There’s also a built-in mic, so if a call comes in you can take it hands-free.

    Plays long, travels easily, and doesn’t mind a little rain

    Plays long, travels easily, and doesn’t mind a little rain

    With up to 20 hours play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming all day and into the night. The handy wrist strap makes it easy to carry this speaker, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects from raindrops and spills. A 30-minute charge gets you 5 hours of play time, and a full recharge takes around 2.5 hours.

    Bluetooth® streaming, multipoint, USB playback

    Bluetooth® streaming, multipoint, USB playback

    Playlists ready? Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steady connection for seamless streaming. Multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can plug a portable music player or a thumb drive into the USB-A port on the speaker.

    Philips Entertainment app. Smart control for your speaker

    Philips Entertainment app. Smart control for your speaker

    Our handy companion app lets you select a source, control playback and Bass+, switch between different light modes, check battery life, and more. Plus, an in-app PartyLink mode makes it simple to connect to other speakers via Auracast™ for even bigger sound.

    GRS-certified recycled plastic

    GRS-certified recycled plastic

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in this product, and our packaging is plastic-free.

    Responsible packaging

    Responsible packaging

    Inserts are printed on recycled paper with soy-based ink, and the packaging itself is made from FSC-certified recycled cardboard.

    TWS and Auracast™ for multi-speaker setups

    Want more? You can pair with another TAS2000 speaker for True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Or go bigger and use Auracast™ to broadcast what you’re playing out to other compatible speakers: the LC3 codec is supported for better sound, and setup is simple via our companion app.

    Beat-synced lightshow. Rainbow LEDs pulse to the music

    As the beats flow, colorful RGB LED lights pulse over and around the twin passive radiators. There are five different light modes to choose from. Simply press the light button on the speaker or use our companion app to get started—and let everyone know you came to party.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      10W
      Sound System
      Mono
      Sound enhancement
      Bass+
      Frequency response
      90 Hz - 20 KHz
      Output power (MAX)
      20W

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      48mm
      Number of full range drivers
      1
      Driver configuration
      Full range
      Number of sound channels
      1
      Passive radiators
      2

    • Connectivity

      Type of cable
      USB charging cable (Type-C)
      USB
      • Type-A (playback)
      • Type-C (charging)
      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • Multipoint (Multipair) support
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      Bluetooth range
      Line of sight, 30m or 100ft
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Multiple speaker connection
      Yes
      Multiple speaker scenario
      • Broadcasting
      • Receiving
      • Stereo
      Multiple speaker technology
      • Auracast TX/RX
      • TWS

    • Supported Audio Formats

      Bluetooth
      SBC
      USB
      MP3

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Ease of Installation
      Automatic pairing
      Call Management
      Answer/End Call
      Volume control
      Tact switch
      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Built-in microphone
      Yes
      Light Effect
      Yes, 5 light modes
      Display screen
      No
      Handsfree calling
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      2500mAh, 3.7V
      Battery type
      lithium (built-in)
      Operating time on battery
      20  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2.5  hour(s)
      Power bank
      No

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      20.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      8.9  cm
      Depth
      8.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      Gross weight
      0.622  kg
      Nett weight
      0.524  kg
      Tare weight
      0.098  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      7.1  cm
      Width
      18.1  cm
      Depth
      7.1  cm
      Weight
      0.477  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Safety warranty sheet
      Cable
      USB charging cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 53% GRS-certified recycled post-consumer polycarbonate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick install guide
    • Warranty Card
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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    • The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
    • The IPX5 rating means the speaker is protected against jets of water.
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