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2 year warranty

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  • The tiny dancer
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  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
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  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer
  • The tiny dancer

Wireless speaker

TAS1000B/00

The tiny dancer

Slip it in your pocket. Hang it from your bag. Attach it to the handlebars of your bike. When you want bigger bassier sound than you can get from your phone, this splash-proof ultra-portable Bluetooth® speaker is the perfect way to flow.

See all benefits

The tiny dancer

  • Funky sound with Bass+

  • Auracast™ for bigger sound

  • 20 hours play time

  • Splash proof. Handy strap

Funky sound with surprisingly good bass

Funky sound with surprisingly good bass

This little speaker knows how to go big on the tunes you love. You get 10 W max (5 W RMS) of vibrant sound, plus solid bass thanks to its passive radiator and our exclusive Bass+ technology. There’s a built-in mic for hands-free calls too.

Plays all day and doesn’t mind a little rain

Plays all day and doesn’t mind a little rain

With up to 20 hours play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming. The small, tear-resistant strap makes it easy to hang this speaker from your backpack, or your bike’s handlebars, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects from raindrops and spills. A full recharge takes around 2.5 hours via USB-C.

Steady Bluetooth® streaming even in busy locations

Playlists ready? Bluetooth® 5.4 brings a faster, steadier connection that won’t dip in built-up areas, and it gives you a wider range. You can use the Philips Entertainment companion app to select your source.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

  2. The IPX5 rating means the speaker is protected against jets of water.