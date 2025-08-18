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2 year warranty

All series

  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound
  • Superb hi-res sound

Over-ear headphones

TAH8000BK/97

Superb hi-res sound

Immerse in rich, detailed sound with the wireless over-ear headphones that were built for years of comfortable listening. Music sounds thrilling, call quality is crystal-clear, and adaptive noise cancellation lets you focus on what matters.

See all benefits

Superb hi-res sound

  • Detailed, natural sound

  • Noise Canceling Pro

  • Up to 70 hours play time

  • Replaceable ear-cup cushions

Thrilling sound. Hi-res streaming and wired listening

Thrilling sound. Hi-res streaming and wired listening

Silk-coated 40 mm drivers give you detailed sound—and Dynamic Bass brings you full, rich bass even at low volumes. The LDAC and LC3 codecs are supported so you can get the most from hi-res streaming, and you can listen wired via USB-C. Plus, you can turn on Spatial Audio in our app for a more immersive listening experience.

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

5-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in noisy locations

5-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in noisy locations

If you’re on a call, dedicated mics and a noise-reduction algorithm combine to clearly pick up your voice and reduce background noise. Even if you’re on a busy urban street on a very windy day—your voice will come through clearly, and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.

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