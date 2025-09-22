TAG3BK/97
Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
Meet Evina, Philips' co-branded gaming headphones featuring 50 mm drivers for immersive game sounds. The flexible omnidirectional gaming mic with comfort design ensures crystal-clear and seamless team communication during marathon sessions.See all benefits
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Dive deep into rich, powerful soundscapes engineered for gaming. Boast 50 mm drivers deliver crisp highs, detailed mids, and punchy bass, while the closed-back design enhances immersion by isolating game audio and focusing the sound directly to your ears.
Be heard perfectly, every time. The omnidirectional microphone captures your voice naturally from any angle while minimizing background noise. Whether calling out strategies or chatting with friends, your communication remains clear and distraction-free. A dedicated mute button on the left ear cup allows for instant muting whenever needed.
Experience fatigue-free gaming marathons thanks to ultra-soft,breathable fabric ear pads. They gently conform to your ears even after a long time wearing,preventing heat buildup and pressure points,while the breathable fabric cushion delivers a perfectly balanced,weightless fit that adapts to any head shape.
Suspension headband dynamically distributes weight across your head, eliminating pressure points. It self-adjusts to any head shape for a personalized, weightless fit that stays secure during intense gameplay – no manual tweaking needed for all-day pressure-free comfort.
Never fumble for controls mid-game. Our unique roller dial, seamlessly integrated into the ear cup, allows instant, precise volume adjustments with a simple flick of your finger – keeping you focused on the action without breaking immersion.
Effortlessly connect to any device. Both 3.5 mm jack and USB-C converter compatibility means instant setup with PC PlayStation™, Xbox™, mobiles, Mac and VR, Switch, go to check the connectivity guide for compatibility.
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Telecommunication
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