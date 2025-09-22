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  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

    Gaming Wired over-ear gaming headphones

    TAG3BK/97

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

    Meet Evina, Philips' co-branded gaming headphones featuring 50 mm drivers for immersive game sounds. The flexible omnidirectional gaming mic with comfort design ensures crystal-clear and seamless team communication during marathon sessions.

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    Gaming Wired over-ear gaming headphones

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    Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

    • Punchy bass with 50 mm drivers
    • Comfy for long listening
    • Omnidirectional gaming mic
    • USB-C + 3.5mm wired connection
    Rich sound with 50 mm drivers, closed-back, tuned for gaming

    Rich sound with 50 mm drivers, closed-back, tuned for gaming

    Dive deep into rich, powerful soundscapes engineered for gaming. Boast 50 mm drivers deliver crisp highs, detailed mids, and punchy bass, while the closed-back design enhances immersion by isolating game audio and focusing the sound directly to your ears.

    Omnidirectional mic picks up your voice from all directions

    Omnidirectional mic picks up your voice from all directions

    Be heard perfectly, every time. The omnidirectional microphone captures your voice naturally from any angle while minimizing background noise. Whether calling out strategies or chatting with friends, your communication remains clear and distraction-free. A dedicated mute button on the left ear cup allows for instant muting whenever needed.

    Breathable fabric ear pads provide great comfort

    Breathable fabric ear pads provide great comfort

    Experience fatigue-free gaming marathons thanks to ultra-soft,breathable fabric ear pads. They gently conform to your ears even after a long time wearing,preventing heat buildup and pressure points,while the breathable fabric cushion delivers a perfectly balanced,weightless fit that adapts to any head shape.

    Flexible suspension headband ensures a better fit

    Suspension headband dynamically distributes weight across your head, eliminating pressure points. It self-adjusts to any head shape for a personalized, weightless fit that stays secure during intense gameplay – no manual tweaking needed for all-day pressure-free comfort.

    Intuitive volume roller on ear cup enables quick control

    Never fumble for controls mid-game. Our unique roller dial, seamlessly integrated into the ear cup, allows instant, precise volume adjustments with a simple flick of your finger – keeping you focused on the action without breaking immersion.

    USB-C and 3.5 mm ensure multi-platform compatibility

    Effortlessly connect to any device. Both 3.5 mm jack and USB-C converter compatibility means instant setup with PC PlayStation™, Xbox™, mobiles, Mac and VR, Switch, go to check the connectivity guide for compatibility.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      50 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      127 dB (1kHz, 179mV)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Omnidirectional mic
      Cable Connection
      3.5 mm stereo plug
      Compatible with:
      PC, PlayStation™, Xbox™, Nintendo Switch™, Mobile, Mac and VR
      Cable length
      1.5  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      33.2  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      3
      Width
      18.7  cm
      Gross weight
      1.68  kg
      Height
      25.2  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17147 0
      Net weight
      0.73  kg
      Tare weight
      0.95  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Rotary
      Type of controls
      Button
      Call control
      Yes
      Play/Pause
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      17.5  cm
      Depth
      10.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17147 3
      Gross weight
      0.418  kg
      Net weight
      0.244  kg
      Tare weight
      0.174  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      21.96  cm
      Width
      16.6  cm
      Depth
      10.32  cm
      Weight
      0.236  kg

    • Accessories

      Included
      USB-C converter

    • Design

      Colour
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

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