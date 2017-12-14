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Discontinued

Headphones

SHS3300BK/10

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Extra bass

Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.

See all benefits

for powerful sound

Extra bass

  • 15mm drivers/open-back

  • Earhook

27mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

14/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best buy ever

I really love these ear phones. They are very smooth over the ears and fit so well. The sound is great and design is flawless. Have been using these for couple years now and could not have asked for better.

This review was made for SHS3300BK Headphones

This review was made for SHS3300BK Headphones

05/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comfortable but not robust

I've bought these headphones many times. The fit is perfect, very comfortable. The sound is good. However they do not last very long. There is insufficient protection at the end of the cables, so whenever it flexes it damages the cable inside. After a few months of heavy use one or both ears stop working.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHS3300WT Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHS3300WT Headphones

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