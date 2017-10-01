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    SHE4305RD Headphones with mic

    SHE4305RD/00

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    SHE4305RD Headphones with mic

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    Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

    Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

    Ergonomic design for max comfort

    Ergonomic design for max comfort

    Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Slim, stable in-ear fit

    Slim, stable in-ear fit

    With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.

    Great sound isolation

    Great sound isolation

    Desgined for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

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