ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Main in-use photograph (PPL) 1X1
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Front Product photo (PPL) 1X1
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Product In Use Photo(PPL) know_when_to_refill 1X1
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Product In Use Photo(PPL) run_dry_protection 1X1
  • Single Product Shot
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Main in-use photograph (PPL) 1X1
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Front Product photo (PPL) 1X1
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Product In Use Photo(PPL) know_when_to_refill 1X1
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Product In Use Photo(PPL) run_dry_protection 1X1

New

Pet SeriesWater fountain

PAW3210/02

Give your cat the flowing water nature intended.

The 3000 Series fountain is designed with a whisker friendly bowl for your cat's comfort so they stay happily hydrated. The fountain has a multi-layer filtration system, and the easy to clean parts keep the hygiene level your cat expects.

See all benefits

Pamper them. Always.

Give your cat the flowing water nature intended.

  • Clean flowing water

  • Multi-layer filtration system

  • Easy to clean

  • Safe for your home

Hydrated and happy cats

Hydrated and happy cats

Flowing water appeals to their wild side and encourages them to drink more water.

Fresh and clean water

Fresh and clean water

Our multi-layer filtration system has an activated carbon filter to keep their water fresh and clean.

Safe for your home

Safe for your home

If the water runs too low, the pump will shut off ensuring no damage occurs.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.