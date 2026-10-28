2 year warranty
New
PAW3210/02
Give your cat the flowing water nature intended.
The 3000 Series fountain is designed with a whisker friendly bowl for your cat's comfort so they stay happily hydrated. The fountain has a multi-layer filtration system, and the easy to clean parts keep the hygiene level your cat expects.
Clean flowing water
Multi-layer filtration system
Easy to clean
Safe for your home
Flowing water appeals to their wild side and encourages them to drink more water.
Our multi-layer filtration system has an activated carbon filter to keep their water fresh and clean.
If the water runs too low, the pump will shut off ensuring no damage occurs.
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