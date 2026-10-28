ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • filter, four layer filter, water filter, pet series, PAW, Water Fountain
  • filter, four layer filter, water filter, pet series, PAW, Water Fountain
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Product Detail Photograph (PPL) filter 16X9 PAW0010
  • filter, four layer filter, water filter, pet series, PAW, Water Fountain, PAW3210
  • Single Product Shot
  • filter, four layer filter, water filter, pet series, PAW, Water Fountain
  • filter, four layer filter, water filter, pet series, PAW, Water Fountain
  • Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210/02 Dark Grey Product Detail Photograph (PPL) filter 16X9 PAW0010
  • filter, four layer filter, water filter, pet series, PAW, Water Fountain, PAW3210

New

Pet SeriesWater Fountain Filters

PAW0010/01

Give your cat the flowing water nature intended.

Our filters guarantee clean and fresh drinking water at all times. Crafted with activated carbon, this filter ensures your cat stays well-hydrated with pristine water.

See all benefits

Compatible products

Pet Series

Pet Series
Water fountain

PAW3210/02

Pamper them. Always.

Give your cat the flowing water nature intended.

  • Clean flowing water

  • Multi-layer filtration system

  • Easy to use

  • Safe for your home

Water Fountain Filters

Water Fountain Filters

Introducing our advanced filter, tailored for the Philips Pet Series Water Fountain and to ensure that your cat stays hydrated and healthy

Multi-Later Filtration

Multi-Later Filtration

With activated carbon technology, it guarantees fresh, clean water for your furry friend

Optimal Freshness

Optimal Freshness

To keep your cat's water fresh, it's essential to replace the filters regularly. We suggest changing them every 30 days to maintain optimal freshness and purity

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.