2 year warranty
New
PAW0010/01
Give your cat the flowing water nature intended.
Our filters guarantee clean and fresh drinking water at all times. Crafted with activated carbon, this filter ensures your cat stays well-hydrated with pristine water.
Clean flowing water
Multi-layer filtration system
Easy to use
Safe for your home
Introducing our advanced filter, tailored for the Philips Pet Series Water Fountain and to ensure that your cat stays hydrated and healthy
With activated carbon technology, it guarantees fresh, clean water for your furry friend
To keep your cat's water fresh, it's essential to replace the filters regularly. We suggest changing them every 30 days to maintain optimal freshness and purity
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