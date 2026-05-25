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Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 1000Comfortable nose & ear trimmer

NT1150/10

4

| (70) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

No pulling guaranteed

The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

See all benefits

Fast and safe trim of nose & ear hair

No pulling guaranteed

  • No pulling guaranteed

  • Guard system, ideal angle

  • Fully washable, AA battery

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

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4.0

of 5

70

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

25/05/2026

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Best one

This one was the best, I bought a new model it’s useless, bring the old one back!!

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5175/16 Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer

Date of Use 2021-11-25

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5175/16 Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer

Date of Use 2021-11-25

29/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bring it back

Please please please bring this product back, the new ones are useless. Or at least put this same trimmer blade technology in the new ones

Pros

Clean cut

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-29

30/01/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Absolutely best product ever

Get this product back! Nowhere to find it. The new one is useless garbage, same are all the other brands...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5171/15 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer

Date of Use 2023-01-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5171/15 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer

Date of Use 2023-01-30

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