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  • Single Product Shot
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  • Product Detail Photograph
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New

3000 SeriesAirfryer 4.2L

NA320/00

4.6

| (37) Reviews

See the sizzle, taste the variety

Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

See the sizzle, taste the variety

  • Cooking window

  • RapidAir Plus Technology

  • 16 cooking functions in 1

  • Time and energy saving

Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*

Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.

Don’t compromise on taste

Don’t compromise on taste

83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

37

Reviews

1

22/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great choice

Grear size, easy to use and clean. Food cooked perfectly.

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 4.2L

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 4.2L

29/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love This

Just great. Cooks perfectly, easy to use and clean, looks great, fuel efficient, doesn’t heat up the kitchen in a heat wave, cost effective. If you’re havering Get One!

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

03/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bril

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This air fryer is brilliant. It's so easy to use and holds a good amount for a family of 3 with big appetites. It worked really well and looks nice. Recommend.

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer

  2. vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology

  3. Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw

  4. Number of recipes may vary per country

  5. Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.

  6. MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024