[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Comes well protected in a cardboard box. The air fryer is black in colour with a rose gold handle. It is fairly large in size and looks of a really nice design. It comes with a handy downloadable homeid recipe app. A fairly large 6.2l cooking capacity, making it more suitable for a couple or small family. Its control panel is straight forward and simple enough to use, controlling the temperature and cooking time. Having preset fuctions to make is simple to operate. The speed of which food is cooked is alot quicker than our oven. It cooks well and evenly. Theres even a viewing window ro check on your fokd without the need of opening the drawer. You're using alot less fat cooking, tan traditional frying methods, so a healthier way to cook. It's easy and effortless to clean, the tray is removable and is quick to wash in warm soapy water. The touch screen panel is easy to read and navigate. With small images with preset functions and adjustable temperature and cooking time. The fryer gives great cooking performance, you can literally cook anything in it, frozen foods and also meat. Not too loud when in use. Nice you dont get the strong fatty smell when cooking either. Absolutely love this, saves so much time when cooking. Perfect addition to your kitchen.