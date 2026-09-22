2 year warranty
New
NA320/00
See the sizzle, taste the variety
Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.
Cooking window
RapidAir Plus Technology
16 cooking functions in 1
Time and energy saving
Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*
No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.
83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******
4.6
of 5
37
Reviews
Abbie
22/09/2026
United Kingdom
Great choice
Grear size, easy to use and clean. Food cooked perfectly.
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 4.2L
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 4.2L
Ssrah
29/08/2026
United Kingdom
Love This
Just great. Cooks perfectly, easy to use and clean, looks great, fuel efficient, doesn’t heat up the kitchen in a heat wave, cost effective. If you’re havering Get One!
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L
ebrillkelly_5972
03/07/2025
United Kingdom
Bril
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This air fryer is brilliant. It's so easy to use and holds a good amount for a family of 3 with big appetites. It worked really well and looks nice. Recommend.
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
Number of recipes may vary per country
Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024