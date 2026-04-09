2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate styling & precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.
13 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 120 min run time
Showerproof
This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Awards
4.3
of 5
255
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Zizo153
09/04/2026
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
This product So fine so far
This product So fine so far , I liked it so much , i will recommend it
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7922/15 13 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2025-03-09
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7922/15 13 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2025-03-09
Ghaddar 86
04/05/2025
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
The Philips MG5930/15 All in one
this device has become a part of me! The idea that I can take care of my beard, hair, and body all with one tool saves me a lot of time and effort. The self-sharpening blades that don't need oiling have relieved me of a worry. What I liked most about it is the beard density sensing feature; I feel like it gives me a perfectly even trim, even if my beard is a bit thick. The battery life is also impressive, it lasts a long time and doesn't let me down. Of course, there are a few minor things that could be better, but overall, I'm very happy with it and consider it an excellent addition to my routine.
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5930/15 Series 5000
Date of Use 2024-04-04
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5930/15 Series 5000
Date of Use 2024-04-04
mhmdnasef
01/02/2024
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
good product
good product , easy use ,light weight, good battery and fast charging, price is accepted pieces . easy cleaning
Pros
PRICE-EASY USE-DURABLE-GOOD BATTERY
Cons
ALOY OF PIECES
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2022-12-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2022-12-31