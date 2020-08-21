2 year warranty
Discontinued
Unlock More Nutrients
High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables*
2000W
45000 RPM
Powerful blending with 2000 W and 45000 RPM
'ProBlend Extreme' nutrient release technology unlocks nutrients from cells to be absorbed by the body.
Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs.
5.0
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lyy7728
21/08/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product !! Love it !!
Highly recommended blended with features ! Love it !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender
Willow75
27/11/2017
United Kingdom
This product is the best I have ever tried. Loved it and use it most days.
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This blender is one of those products I never want to be without. It is fast, efficient and does exactly what it says it will. It has made almond butter with no effort. Crushed ice for my iced coffee with ease and is so effortless to use. It’s a very good looking blender so I keep it Out on the countertop at all times. I make smoothies in it every morning, it is fast, quieter than other blenders I have owned and very easy to clean. I would recommend this blender to anyone who takes their smoothie’s, nut butters and soup making seriously. It has saved me a lot of time and effort compared to my other blenders. Fantastic product. I really didn’t think a new blender could impress me this much.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender
mildred77
27/11/2017
United Kingdom
This product is the best I have ever tried. Loved it and use it most days.
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This blender is one of those products I never want to be without. It is fast, efficient and does exactly what it says it will. It has made almond butter with no effort. Crushed ice for my iced coffee with ease and is so effortless to use. It’s a very good looking blender so I keep it Out on the countertop at all times. I make smoothies in it every morning, it is fast, quieter than other blenders I have owned and very easy to clean. I would recommend this blender to anyone who takes their smoothie’s, nut butters and soup making seriously. It has saved me a lot of time and effort compared to my other blenders. Fantastic product. I really didn’t think a new blender could impress me this much.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender
Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with Pear, Strawberry, Beetroot, Tomato