2 year warranty
Discontinued
Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration.
MoistureProtect technology
Ionic
Floating ceramic plates
The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.
The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the posibility of hair breakage.
This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high performance heater provides a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, since you need less strokes, while straightening.
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sara
06/05/2017
Saudi Arabia
VU1A1706000903 Philips Moisture Protect Straightener
VU1A1706000903 I waited for a long time (4 months) to get the wright price,so that I can buy this product. It keeps my hair straighten and prevent my hair from damages especially after rebonding and colouring.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Straightener
ZebraThree
30/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing product
A gift for someone. They have told me it is an exceptional product. Easy to use, and better than some.other more expensive "hair specialist" products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Hair Straightener
Date of Use 2020-12-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Hair Straightener
Date of Use 2020-12-30