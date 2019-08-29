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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL HD9650/94
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL HD9650/94
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL HD9650/94
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Discontinued

Avance CollectionAirfryer XXL

HD9650/94

4.8

| (89) Reviews | 98% recommend this product

A healthier way to fry*

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

A healthier way to fry*

  • Twin TurboStar

  • Rapid Air Technology

  • Black

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.

Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.8

of 5

89

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

3

29/08/2019

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Beautiful design.Super healthy & crispy food

For an amazing result with totally fat free frying, according to (fat reducer captures fat feature) i can keep all dishes that I give to my children are healthy and tasty. I like the modern design and easy access digital display , large and wide basket. The heavy weight of the product is only thing that I dislike. Highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2018-07-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2018-07-29

15/08/2019

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

best on the market

Easy to use, Easy to clean, Easy to be healthy, Taste of fried food without frying. Everyone in my family loves it. I use it almost everyday to make dinner. If I don't use it to make dinner I am using it to reheat any leftovers. really amazing must have for every kitchen. I love the fact that my childrens favorite foods like grilled chicken fries and sambosa can be made without any deep fried oil. when I am at work I leave marinated ribs and chicken in the fridge that any one can easily cook in the air fryer. i wish I had it sooner.

Pros

large basket. healthy

Cons

no cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2019-04-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2019-04-15

26/06/2019

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

It is a gorgeous product ❤️

‏Iam surprised how much it is perfect and wonderful.It is fast and easy to use. The food was perfect despite i didn’t use any fats while using it .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2018-05-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2018-05-26

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared on fat content of chicken versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  3. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.