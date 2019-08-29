2 year warranty
Discontinued
A healthier way to fry*
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.
Twin TurboStar
Rapid Air Technology
Black
Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
4.8
of 5
89
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
إُُسراء
29/08/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Beautiful design.Super healthy & crispy food
For an amazing result with totally fat free frying, according to (fat reducer captures fat feature) i can keep all dishes that I give to my children are healthy and tasty. I like the modern design and easy access digital display , large and wide basket. The heavy weight of the product is only thing that I dislike. Highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2018-07-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2018-07-29
toto2222
15/08/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
best on the market
Easy to use, Easy to clean, Easy to be healthy, Taste of fried food without frying. Everyone in my family loves it. I use it almost everyday to make dinner. If I don't use it to make dinner I am using it to reheat any leftovers. really amazing must have for every kitchen. I love the fact that my childrens favorite foods like grilled chicken fries and sambosa can be made without any deep fried oil. when I am at work I leave marinated ribs and chicken in the fridge that any one can easily cook in the air fryer. i wish I had it sooner.
Pros
large basket. healthy
Cons
no cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2019-04-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2019-04-15
KhokhaZ
26/06/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
It is a gorgeous product ❤️
Iam surprised how much it is perfect and wonderful.It is fast and easy to use. The food was perfect despite i didn’t use any fats while using it .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2018-05-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9650/94 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2018-05-26
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared on fat content of chicken versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.