2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9623/84
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
Black, 1425W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.
Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries
measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness