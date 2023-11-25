2 year warranty
HD9352/31
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.
Simple to fill, use and clean
Fast, safe boiling
Durable full-metal design in food-grade brushed stainless steel for long, reliable use.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when the water is ready
3.8
of 5
8
Reviews
Fran Tan 123
25/11/2023
United Kingdom
Lovely pour no drips !
This kettle has and incredible pour once you have tried it out you won’t want to go back to any other . Now about to buy one for a Christmas present !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Nyusoff
21/06/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
Love all my Phillips product. Take bit longer to boil but does the job
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Culham
27/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Well designed kettle
This kettle is well designed and aesthetically pleasing. It pours well as it has a good sized spout with matching filter to match. Many kettles on the market have spouts and filters that are to restrictive when pouring water out. The switch with its illuminated blue light when the kettle is boiling water is a helpful indicator. The kettle is easy to fill and has level gauge which allows the level of water in the kettle to be seen and also has handy quantity markings.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator