2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9342/02
Extra robust, long-lasting glass
The first glass kettle from Philips combined with stainless steel material gives you extra robust and long-lasting quality. Cup by cup indication lets you boil just what you need and therefore contributing to a better environment.
1.5 L 2200 W
SCHOTT DURAN® glass
Water level indicator
Spring lid
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
2.0
of 5
3
Reviews
CuppaTeaPlease
18/02/2019
United Kingdom
Nice kettle
Nice kettle. I like that it's clear glass mostly. The metal finish started to show signs of rust(at the rim at the top of the kettle) after only a few days of use, disappointing seeing that the main purpose is for boiling water. Otherwise it's a good kettle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9342/02 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9342/02 Kettle
Nick233
18/04/2020
United Kingdom
The kettle filter has design flaw
The filter mesh only last about a year and 4 months then come off completely.
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle
Mira47
03/01/2019
United Kingdom
Great kettle but once the filter is gone ...the kettle is useless
once the filter is gone ...the kettle is useless and you wouldn't find a replacement for the filter ..it only lasts for a year maximum
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle