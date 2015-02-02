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  • Simply good coffee Simply good coffee Simply good coffee

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7478/20

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage

    See all benefits

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    Daily Collection Coffee maker

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    Simply good coffee

    Unbreakable stainless steel thermal jug

    • With thermal jug
    • Black & metal
    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

    Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

    After brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

    Compact size for saving space in your kitchen

    Compact size for saving space in your kitchen

    The coffee maker has a capacity of 0,9 liter, which allows you to make up to 4 large cups, or up to 7 smaller cups.

    Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for long

    Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for long

    The double-wall thermal jug ensures that the coffee maintains its temperature and aroma.

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Unbreakable thermal jug

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      1  l
      Water boilers
      0
      Brewing time for a jug
      10  minute(s)

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      1.42  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      240 x 210 x 330  mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.94  kg

    • General specifications

      Suitable for
      Ground coffee powder
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      • Removable filter holder
      • Dishwasher-safe parts
      Ease of use and comfort
      • Water level indication
      • Drip stop
      Coffee drinks
      Drip filter coffee

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel & plastic
      Material water tank
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Power consumption brewing
      1000  W

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